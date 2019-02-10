NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 4 (220) Washington at CLEVELAND 1½ (209½) New York at INDIANA 5 (217½) Charlotte at TORONTO 10½ (226½) Brooklyn at OKLAHOMA CITY 6½ (231) Portland at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Dallas at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at DENVER OFF (OFF) Miami COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NORTH CAROLINA 1 Virginia at BAYLOR 3½ Oklahoma at TCU 2 Kansas National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -210 Los Angeles +190 at PHILADELPHIA OFF Pittsburgh OFF San Jose -153 at VANCOUVER +143

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

