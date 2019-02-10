|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|4
|(220)
|Washington
|at CLEVELAND
|1½
|(209½)
|New
|York
|at INDIANA
|5
|(217½)
|Charlotte
|at TORONTO
|10½
|(226½)
|Brooklyn
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|6½
|(231)
|Portland
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Clippers
|at DENVER
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|1
|Virginia
|at BAYLOR
|3½
|Oklahoma
|at TCU
|2
|Kansas
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-210
|Los
|Angeles
|+190
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|San Jose
|-153
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+143
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.