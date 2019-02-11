|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|4½
|(223)
|Washington
|at CLEVELAND
|1½
|(209½)
|New
|York
|at INDIANA
|5½
|(215)
|Charlotte
|at TORONTO
|10½
|(227)
|Brooklyn
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|6½
|(231)
|Portland
|at HOUSTON
|10
|(221½)
|Dallas
|Milwaukee
|12
|(227)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at MINNESOTA
|4½
|(229½)
|LA
|Clippers
|at DENVER
|10½
|(213)
|Miami
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|1½
|Virginia
|at BAYLOR
|4
|Oklahoma
|at TCU
|2½
|Kansas
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-200
|Los
|Angeles
|+180
|Pittsburgh
|-118
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+108
|San Jose
|-160
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+150
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
