Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

February 11, 2019 11:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT (223) Washington
at CLEVELAND (209½) New York
at INDIANA (215) Charlotte
at TORONTO 10½ (227) Brooklyn
at OKLAHOMA CITY (231) Portland
at HOUSTON 10 (221½) Dallas
Milwaukee 12 (227) at CHICAGO
at MINNESOTA (229½) LA Clippers
at DENVER 10½ (213) Miami
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at NORTH CAROLINA Virginia
at BAYLOR 4 Oklahoma
at TCU Kansas
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -200 Los Angeles +180
Pittsburgh -118 at PHILADELPHIA +108
San Jose -160 at VANCOUVER +150

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.