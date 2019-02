By The Associated Press

NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Brooklyn 6½ (221) at CLEVELAND Milwaukee 4 (219) at INDIANA at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Detroit at TORONTO 11 (233) Washington Philadelphia 9½ (222½) at NEW YORK at CHICAGO 1½ (203) Memphis at DALLAS 2½ (209) Miami at DENVER 7½ (229½) Sacramento at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Houston at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Golden State at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Phoenix COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VILLANOVA 10½ Providence Saint Louis 4½ at GEORGE WASHINGTON at TENNESSEE 16 South Carolina Missouri St 1 at EVANSVILLE at TEMPLE 4½ SMU at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 9 South Alabama at UCF 7 South Florida Memphis 8½ at EAST CAROLINA at NORTHWESTERN 6½ Rutgers at GEORGE MASON 6 UMass at VA COMMONWEALTH 11½ Richmond Clemson 2½ at MIAMI at LA SALLE PK Duquesne at FLORIDA ST 18 Wake Forest at GEORGIA ST 13 Troy at VIRGINIA TECH 12 Georgia Tech at NC STATE 3½ Syracuse Loyola of Chicago 3 at BRADLEY at N. IOWA 1½ Illinois St at VALPARAISO 3½ Indiana St at AUBURN 8 Mississippi Creighton 1 at XAVIER at SETON HALL 5 Georgetown Texas Tech 6 at OKLAHOMA ST at NEBRASKA 3½ Minnesota at NEW MEXICO 15½ San Jose St at UTAH ST 23 Wyoming at FLORIDA 11½ Vanderbilt UCLA 8 at CALIFORNIA at UC DAVIS 3½ CS Northridge at CAL ST.-FULLERTON 6½ Long Beach St at COLORADO 2 Arizona St at FRESNO ST 7 Boise St at STANFORD PK SOUTHERN CAL National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH OFF Edmonton OFF at ANAHEIM OFF Vancouver OFF

