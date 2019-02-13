NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 3 (215½) Charlotte at ATLANTA 7 (224) New York Oklahoma City 3½ (237) at NEW ORLEANS COLLEGE BASKETBALL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at OHIO STATE 9½ Illinois Northeastern 7½ at UNC-WILMINGTON at FIU 3½ Rice North Texas 3 at FAU IUPUI 3 at YOUNGSTOWN ST at JAMES MADISON 1 Drexel at TOWSON 2 Delaware Houston 8 at UCONN Ill.-Chicago 4 at CLEVELAND ST at COLL. OF CHARLESTON 2 Hofstra at UALR 1 Texas-Arlington at LOUISIANA TECH 11½ UTEP Texas State 5 at ARKANSAS ST at W KENTUCKY 12 Middle Tennessee at SOUTHERN MISS 4 UTSA at MILWAUKEE 1½ Detroit at MARSHALL 4 UAB at GREEN BAY 3 Oakland Tulsa 7 at TULANE at UTAH 3½ Arizona at SAN DIEGO 4 BYU at SAN FRANCISCO 11 Pepperdine UC Santa Barbara 7 at UC RIVERSIDE Saint Mary’s CA 8½ at SANTA CLARA Gonzaga 19 at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT at HAWAII 15 Cal Poly Kent St 2½ at W. MICHIGAN National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Calgary -131 at FLORIDA +121 at COLUMBUS -141 NY Islanders +131 at DETROIT -145 Ottawa +135 at TAMPA BAY -185 Dallas +170 at NASHVILLE -162 Montreal +152 at WINNIPEG -195 Colorado +180 at CHICAGO -151 New Jersey +141 St. Louis -145 at ARIZONA +135 at LAS VEGAS -119 Toronto +109 at SAN JOSE -158 Washington +148 at LOS ANGELES OFF Vancouver OFF

