February 13, 2019 5:28 pm
 
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ORLANDO 3 (215½) Charlotte
at ATLANTA 7 (224) New York
Oklahoma City (237) at NEW ORLEANS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at OHIO STATE Illinois
Northeastern at UNC-WILMINGTON
at FIU Rice
North Texas 3 at FAU
IUPUI 3 at YOUNGSTOWN ST
at JAMES MADISON 1 Drexel
at TOWSON 2 Delaware
Houston 8 at UCONN
Ill.-Chicago 4 at CLEVELAND ST
at COLL. OF CHARLESTON 2 Hofstra
at UALR 1 Texas-Arlington
at LOUISIANA TECH 11½ UTEP
Texas State 5 at ARKANSAS ST
at W KENTUCKY 12 Middle Tennessee
at SOUTHERN MISS 4 UTSA
at MILWAUKEE Detroit
at MARSHALL 4 UAB
at GREEN BAY 3 Oakland
Tulsa 7 at TULANE
at UTAH Arizona
at SAN DIEGO 4 BYU
at SAN FRANCISCO 11 Pepperdine
UC Santa Barbara 7 at UC RIVERSIDE
Saint Mary’s CA at SANTA CLARA
Gonzaga 19 at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
at HAWAII 15 Cal Poly
Kent St at W. MICHIGAN
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Calgary -131 at FLORIDA +121
at COLUMBUS -141 NY Islanders +131
at DETROIT -145 Ottawa +135
at TAMPA BAY -185 Dallas +170
at NASHVILLE -162 Montreal +152
at WINNIPEG -195 Colorado +180
at CHICAGO -151 New Jersey +141
St. Louis -145 at ARIZONA +135
at LAS VEGAS -119 Toronto +109
at SAN JOSE -158 Washington +148
at LOS ANGELES OFF Vancouver OFF

