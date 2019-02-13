|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ORLANDO
|3
|(215½)
|Charlotte
|at ATLANTA
|7
|(224)
|New
|York
|Oklahoma City
|3½
|(237)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at OHIO STATE
|9½
|Illinois
|Northeastern
|7½
|at
|UNC-WILMINGTON
|at FIU
|3½
|Rice
|North Texas
|3
|at
|FAU
|IUPUI
|3
|at
|YOUNGSTOWN
|ST
|at JAMES MADISON
|1
|Drexel
|at TOWSON
|2
|Delaware
|Houston
|8
|at
|UCONN
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|at
|CLEVELAND
|ST
|at COLL. OF CHARLESTON
|2
|Hofstra
|at UALR
|1
|Texas-Arlington
|at LOUISIANA TECH
|11½
|UTEP
|Texas State
|5
|at
|ARKANSAS
|ST
|at W KENTUCKY
|12
|Middle
|Tennessee
|at SOUTHERN MISS
|4
|UTSA
|at MILWAUKEE
|1½
|Detroit
|at MARSHALL
|4
|UAB
|at GREEN BAY
|3
|Oakland
|Tulsa
|7
|at
|TULANE
|at UTAH
|3½
|Arizona
|at SAN DIEGO
|4
|BYU
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|11
|Pepperdine
|UC Santa Barbara
|7
|at
|UC
|RIVERSIDE
|Saint Mary’s CA
|8½
|at
|SANTA
|CLARA
|Gonzaga
|19
|at
|LOYOLA
|MARYMOUNT
|at HAWAII
|15
|Cal
|Poly
|Kent St
|2½
|at
|W.
|MICHIGAN
|National Hockey League
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Calgary
|-131
|at
|FLORIDA
|+121
|at COLUMBUS
|-141
|NY
|Islanders
|+131
|at DETROIT
|-145
|Ottawa
|+135
|at TAMPA BAY
|-185
|Dallas
|+170
|at NASHVILLE
|-162
|Montreal
|+152
|at WINNIPEG
|-195
|Colorado
|+180
|at CHICAGO
|-151
|New
|Jersey
|+141
|St. Louis
|-145
|at
|ARIZONA
|+135
|at LAS VEGAS
|-119
|Toronto
|+109
|at SAN JOSE
|-158
|Washington
|+148
|at LOS ANGELES
|OFF
|Vancouver
|OFF
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
