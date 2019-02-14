|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ORLANDO
|3
|(212)
|Charlotte
|at ATLANTA
|8½
|(225½)
|New
|York
|Oklahoma City
|4½
|(236½)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at OHIO STATE
|8
|Illinois
|Northeastern
|6
|at
|UNC-WILMINGTON
|at FIU
|3½
|Rice
|North Texas
|3½
|at
|FAU
|IUPUI
|1½
|at
|YOUNGSTOWN
|ST
|at JAMES MADISON
|1
|Drexel
|at TOWSON
|2
|Delaware
|Houston
|8½
|at
|UCONN
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|at
|CLEVELAND
|ST
|Hofstra
|1
|at
|COLL.
|OF
|CHARLESTON
|at UALR
|2½
|Texas-Arlington
|at LOUISIANA TECH
|10½
|UTEP
|Texas State
|4½
|at
|ARKANSAS
|ST
|at W KENTUCKY
|12
|Middle
|Tennessee
|at SOUTHERN MISS
|3½
|UTSA
|at MILWAUKEE
|2
|Detroit
|at MARSHALL
|4
|UAB
|at GREEN BAY
|2
|Oakland
|Tulsa
|6½
|at
|TULANE
|at UTAH
|3
|Arizona
|at SAN DIEGO
|3½
|BYU
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|11½
|Pepperdine
|UC Santa Barbara
|7
|at
|UC
|RIVERSIDE
|Saint Mary’s CA
|11½
|at
|SANTA
|CLARA
|Gonzaga
|19½
|at
|LOYOLA
|MARYMOUNT
|at HAWAII
|14½
|Cal
|Poly
|Kent St
|4
|at
|W.
|MICHIGAN
|National Hockey League
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Calgary
|-136
|at
|FLORIDA
|+126
|at COLUMBUS
|-139
|NY
|Islanders
|+129
|at DETROIT
|-135
|Ottawa
|+125
|at TAMPA BAY
|-180
|Dallas
|+165
|at NASHVILLE
|-162
|Montreal
|+152
|at WINNIPEG
|-164
|Colorado
|+154
|at CHICAGO
|-165
|New
|Jersey
|+155
|St. Louis
|-150
|at
|ARIZONA
|+140
|at LAS VEGAS
|-123
|Toronto
|+113
|at SAN JOSE
|-168
|Washington
|+158
|at LOS ANGELES
|-135
|Vancouver
|+125
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.