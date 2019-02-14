Listen Live Sports

NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ORLANDO 3 (212) Charlotte
at ATLANTA (225½) New York
Oklahoma City (236½) at NEW ORLEANS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at OHIO STATE 8 Illinois
Northeastern 6 at UNC-WILMINGTON
at FIU Rice
North Texas at FAU
IUPUI at YOUNGSTOWN ST
at JAMES MADISON 1 Drexel
at TOWSON 2 Delaware
Houston at UCONN
Ill.-Chicago 4 at CLEVELAND ST
Hofstra 1 at COLL. OF CHARLESTON
at UALR Texas-Arlington
at LOUISIANA TECH 10½ UTEP
Texas State at ARKANSAS ST
at W KENTUCKY 12 Middle Tennessee
at SOUTHERN MISS UTSA
at MILWAUKEE 2 Detroit
at MARSHALL 4 UAB
at GREEN BAY 2 Oakland
Tulsa at TULANE
at UTAH 3 Arizona
at SAN DIEGO BYU
at SAN FRANCISCO 11½ Pepperdine
UC Santa Barbara 7 at UC RIVERSIDE
Saint Mary’s CA 11½ at SANTA CLARA
Gonzaga 19½ at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
at HAWAII 14½ Cal Poly
Kent St 4 at W. MICHIGAN
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Calgary -136 at FLORIDA +126
at COLUMBUS -139 NY Islanders +129
at DETROIT -135 Ottawa +125
at TAMPA BAY -180 Dallas +165
at NASHVILLE -162 Montreal +152
at WINNIPEG -164 Colorado +154
at CHICAGO -165 New Jersey +155
St. Louis -150 at ARIZONA +140
at LAS VEGAS -123 Toronto +113
at SAN JOSE -168 Washington +158
at LOS ANGELES -135 Vancouver +125

