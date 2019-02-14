NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 3 (212) Charlotte at ATLANTA 8½ (225½) New York Oklahoma City 4½ (236½) at NEW ORLEANS COLLEGE BASKETBALL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at OHIO STATE 8 Illinois Northeastern 6 at UNC-WILMINGTON at FIU 3½ Rice North Texas 3½ at FAU IUPUI 1½ at YOUNGSTOWN ST at JAMES MADISON 1 Drexel at TOWSON 2 Delaware Houston 8½ at UCONN Ill.-Chicago 4 at CLEVELAND ST Hofstra 1 at COLL. OF CHARLESTON at UALR 2½ Texas-Arlington at LOUISIANA TECH 10½ UTEP Texas State 4½ at ARKANSAS ST at W KENTUCKY 12 Middle Tennessee at SOUTHERN MISS 3½ UTSA at MILWAUKEE 2 Detroit at MARSHALL 4 UAB at GREEN BAY 2 Oakland Tulsa 6½ at TULANE at UTAH 3 Arizona at SAN DIEGO 3½ BYU at SAN FRANCISCO 11½ Pepperdine UC Santa Barbara 7 at UC RIVERSIDE Saint Mary’s CA 11½ at SANTA CLARA Gonzaga 19½ at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT at HAWAII 14½ Cal Poly Kent St 4 at W. MICHIGAN National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Calgary -136 at FLORIDA +126 at COLUMBUS -139 NY Islanders +129 at DETROIT -135 Ottawa +125 at TAMPA BAY -180 Dallas +165 at NASHVILLE -162 Montreal +152 at WINNIPEG -164 Colorado +154 at CHICAGO -165 New Jersey +155 St. Louis -150 at ARIZONA +140 at LAS VEGAS -123 Toronto +113 at SAN JOSE -168 Washington +158 at LOS ANGELES -135 Vancouver +125

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.