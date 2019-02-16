Listen Live Sports

February 16, 2019 5:11 pm
 
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at MICHIGAN ST 12 Ohio State
at CINCINNATI 12½ Wichita St
Tulsa at EAST CAROLINA
at ST. BONAVENTURE George Mason
Houston 18 at TULANE
at CREIGHTON 4 Seton Hall
at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO Missouri St
at EVANSVILLE N. Iowa
Villanova at ST. JOHN’S
at BOSTON COLLEGE OFF Miami
at COLORADO 4 Arizona
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -200 NY Rangers +180
at MINNESOTA -124 St. Louis +114
at DETROIT OFF Philadelphia OFF
Buffalo -111 at NEW JERSEY +101
at FLORIDA OFF Montreal OFF
Washington -190 at ANAHEIM +175

