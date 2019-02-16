|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at MICHIGAN ST
|12
|Ohio
|State
|at CINCINNATI
|12½
|Wichita
|St
|Tulsa
|7½
|at
|EAST
|CAROLINA
|at ST. BONAVENTURE
|1½
|George
|Mason
|Houston
|18
|at
|TULANE
|at CREIGHTON
|4
|Seton
|Hall
|at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO
|6½
|Missouri
|St
|at EVANSVILLE
|2½
|N.
|Iowa
|Villanova
|1½
|at
|ST.
|JOHN’S
|at BOSTON COLLEGE
|OFF
|Miami
|at COLORADO
|4
|Arizona
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-200
|NY
|Rangers
|+180
|at MINNESOTA
|-124
|St.
|Louis
|+114
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|Buffalo
|-111
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+101
|at FLORIDA
|OFF
|Montreal
|OFF
|Washington
|-190
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+175
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
