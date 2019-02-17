Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

February 17, 2019 5:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Virginia 5 at VIRGINIA TECH
at WISCONSIN 11½ Illinois
Kansas St 8 at WEST VIRGINIA
TCU 2 at OKLAHOMA ST
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CALGARY -225 Arizona +205
Tampa Bay -126 at COLUMBUS +116
at CHICAGO -160 Ottawa +150
Las Vegas -128 at COLORADO +118
at SAN JOSE -145 Boston +135
at LOS ANGELES OFF Washington OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1862: Congress passes Legal Tender Act

Get our daily newsletter.