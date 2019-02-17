|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Virginia
|5
|at
|VIRGINIA
|TECH
|at WISCONSIN
|11½
|Illinois
|Kansas St
|8
|at
|WEST
|VIRGINIA
|TCU
|2
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|ST
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CALGARY
|-225
|Arizona
|+205
|Tampa Bay
|-126
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+116
|at CHICAGO
|-160
|Ottawa
|+150
|Las Vegas
|-128
|at
|COLORADO
|+118
|at SAN JOSE
|-145
|Boston
|+135
|at LOS ANGELES
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
