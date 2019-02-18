COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Virginia 4½ at VIRGINIA TECH at WISCONSIN 9½ Illinois Kansas St 6½ at WEST VIRGINIA TCU 3 at OKLAHOMA ST National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CALGARY -225 Arizona +205 Tampa Bay -140 at COLUMBUS +130 at CHICAGO -145 Ottawa +135 Las Vegas -125 at COLORADO +115 at SAN JOSE -142 Boston +132 Washington -125 at LOS ANGELES +115

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.