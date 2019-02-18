|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Virginia
|4½
|at
|VIRGINIA
|TECH
|at WISCONSIN
|9½
|Illinois
|Kansas St
|6½
|at
|WEST
|VIRGINIA
|TCU
|3
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|ST
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CALGARY
|-225
|Arizona
|+205
|Tampa Bay
|-140
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+130
|at CHICAGO
|-145
|Ottawa
|+135
|Las Vegas
|-125
|at
|COLORADO
|+115
|at SAN JOSE
|-142
|Boston
|+132
|Washington
|-125
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+115
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.