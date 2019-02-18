COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at DAVIDSON 3½ Dayton at NOTRE DAME 11 Wake Forest at PENN ST 3½ Nebraska Purdue 5 at INDIANA at CENT. MICHIGAN 2½ Kent St at BOWLING GREEN 4 Akron at BUFFALO 18 Ohio Toledo 2½ at E. MICHIGAN at MIAMI (OHIO) PK Ball St at TENNESSEE 18 Vanderbilt Mississippi 2 at SOUTH CAROLINA at DRAKE 4 Bradley at IOWA 2 Maryland at VA COMMONWEALTH 9 Rhode Island at CLEMSON 2 Florida St at IOWA ST 8½ Baylor Kentucky 10½ at MISSOURI Alabama 2½ at TEXAS A&M UNLV 6 at WYOMING National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA OFF Tampa Bay OFF Pittsburgh -155 at NEW JERSEY +145 at CAROLINA -202 NY Rangers +182 at FLORIDA -135 Buffalo +125 at MONTREAL OFF Columbus OFF at ST. LOUIS -127 Toronto +117 at MINNESOTA -217 Anaheim +197 at DALLAS -113 Nashville +103 at EDMONTON OFF Arizona OFF

