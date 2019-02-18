Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

February 18, 2019 5:28 pm
 
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at DAVIDSON Dayton
at NOTRE DAME 11 Wake Forest
at PENN ST Nebraska
Purdue 5 at INDIANA
at CENT. MICHIGAN Kent St
at BOWLING GREEN 4 Akron
at BUFFALO 18 Ohio
Toledo at E. MICHIGAN
at MIAMI (OHIO) PK Ball St
at TENNESSEE 18 Vanderbilt
Mississippi 2 at SOUTH CAROLINA
at DRAKE 4 Bradley
at IOWA 2 Maryland
at VA COMMONWEALTH 9 Rhode Island
at CLEMSON 2 Florida St
at IOWA ST Baylor
Kentucky 10½ at MISSOURI
Alabama at TEXAS A&M
UNLV 6 at WYOMING
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Pittsburgh -155 at NEW JERSEY +145
at CAROLINA -202 NY Rangers +182
at FLORIDA -135 Buffalo +125
at MONTREAL OFF Columbus OFF
at ST. LOUIS -127 Toronto +117
at MINNESOTA -217 Anaheim +197
at DALLAS -113 Nashville +103
at EDMONTON OFF Arizona OFF

