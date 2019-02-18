|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at DAVIDSON
|3½
|Dayton
|at NOTRE DAME
|11
|Wake
|Forest
|at PENN ST
|3½
|Nebraska
|Purdue
|5
|at
|INDIANA
|at CENT. MICHIGAN
|2½
|Kent
|St
|at BOWLING GREEN
|4
|Akron
|at BUFFALO
|18
|Ohio
|Toledo
|2½
|at
|E.
|MICHIGAN
|at MIAMI (OHIO)
|PK
|Ball
|St
|at TENNESSEE
|18
|Vanderbilt
|Mississippi
|2
|at
|SOUTH
|CAROLINA
|at DRAKE
|4
|Bradley
|at IOWA
|2
|Maryland
|at VA COMMONWEALTH
|9
|Rhode
|Island
|at CLEMSON
|2
|Florida
|St
|at IOWA ST
|8½
|Baylor
|Kentucky
|10½
|at
|MISSOURI
|Alabama
|2½
|at
|TEXAS
|A&M
|UNLV
|6
|at
|WYOMING
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|-155
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+145
|at CAROLINA
|-202
|NY
|Rangers
|+182
|at FLORIDA
|-135
|Buffalo
|+125
|at MONTREAL
|OFF
|Columbus
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|-127
|Toronto
|+117
|at MINNESOTA
|-217
|Anaheim
|+197
|at DALLAS
|-113
|Nashville
|+103
|at EDMONTON
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
