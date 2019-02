By The Associated Press

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Villanova 5 at GEORGETOWN at MICHIGAN ST 16½ Rutgers Mississippi St 6 at GEORGIA at LSU 7 Florida at INDIANA ST 1½ Illinois St at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 11 Evansville at MEMPHIS 17½ Tulane at SYRACUSE 1½ Louisville at NC STATE 10½ Boston College at RICHMOND 6½ Fordham UMASS 1 at GEORGE WASHINGTON at SETON HALL 7 Xavier at ST. BONAVENTURE 8 La Salle at VALPARAISO PK S. Illinois at MISSOURI ST 6½ N. Iowa at AUBURN 11½ Arkansas at OHIO STATE 7½ Northwestern at PROVIDENCE PK St. John’s at GEORGIA TECH 1 Pittsburgh at DUKE 9 North Carolina at MARQUETTE 6 Butler at DEPAUL PK Creighton at TULSA 4½ Wichita St at ARIZONA ST 7 Stanford Colorado St 8½ at SAN JOSE ST at FRESNO ST 15½ Air Force at LONG BEACH ST 5 CS Northridge Colorado 4½ at WASHINGTON ST at UTAH ST 14½ New Mexico at WASHINGTON 9 Utah Nevada 7½ at SAN DIEGO ST National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -114 Chicago +104 Winnipeg -115 at COLORADO +105 at CALGARY -149 NY Islanders +139 at LAS VEGAS -116 Boston +106

