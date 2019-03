By The Associated Press

NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 6 (220½) Miami at CLEVELAND 1 (217½) Phoenix at BROOKLYN PK (OFF) Portland at MILWAUKEE 5½ (226½) Boston Houston 2 (233) at LA LAKERS at GOLDEN STATE 12 (239) Sacramento COLLEGE BASKETBALL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 8½ UCF Georgia St 2 at APPALACHIAN ST at WRIGHT ST 11½ Cleveland St Michigan 5 at MINNESOTA at ELON PK UNC-Wilmington at NORTHEASTERN 13½ James Madison at N. KENTUCKY 13½ Youngstown St at HOFSTRA 15½ Towson Coll. Of Charleston 2 at WILLIAM & MARY Georgia Southern 1½ at COASTAL CAROLINA at TEXAS STATE 5½ Louisiana-Monroe at TEXAS-ARLINGTON 3 Louisiana-Lafayette at BYU 3½ San Francisco at GONZAGA 28 Pepperdine at SOUTHERN CAL 2½ Oregon at ARIZONA 13½ California at SMU 6½ UCONN Saint Mary’s CA 7 at PACIFIC at SAN DIEGO 16½ Portland at UC SANTA BARBARA 3½ Hawaii at UC IRVINE 15 Cal Poly at CAL ST.-FULLERTON 6 Uc Davis at UCLA 2 Oregon St National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -119 San Jose +109 at NY RANGERS -110 Minnesota +100 at NEW JERSEY -139 Ottawa +129 at FLORIDA -110 Carolina +100 at TORONTO -161 Washington +151 at TAMPA BAY OFF Buffalo OFF at MONTREAL -135 Philadelphia +125 at NASHVILLE -215 Los Angeles +195 St. Louis -121 at DALLAS +111 at EDMONTON OFF NY Islanders OFF at VANCOUVER -136 Arizona +126

