NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Portland 9 (222½) at CLEVELAND at DETROIT 2½ (212½) Indiana Golden State 7 (234) at CHARLOTTE at MIAMI 8½ (215½) Phoenix at BROOKLYN 2 (231½) San Antonio Milwaukee 11 (228) at CHICAGO at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Atlanta at NEW ORLEANS 1 (238) Philadelphia at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Sacramento LA Lakers 4½ (221½) at MEMPHIS at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Dallas COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at FLORIDA ST 12½ Notre Dame at IOWA ST 9½ Oklahoma at KANSAS 5 Kansas St National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Montreal -130 at NEW JERSEY +120 at TORONTO -235 Buffalo +215 at TAMPA BAY -295 Los Angeles +265 at NASHVILLE -235 Edmonton +215 at COLORADO -140 Florida +130 at VANCOUVER OFF Anaheim OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.