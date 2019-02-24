|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Portland
|9
|(222½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at DETROIT
|2½
|(212½)
|Indiana
|Golden State
|7
|(234)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|at MIAMI
|8½
|(215½)
|Phoenix
|at BROOKLYN
|2
|(231½)
|San
|Antonio
|Milwaukee
|11
|(228)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at NEW ORLEANS
|1
|(238)
|Philadelphia
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|LA Lakers
|4½
|(221½)
|at
|MEMPHIS
|at LA CLIPPERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at FLORIDA ST
|12½
|Notre
|Dame
|at IOWA ST
|9½
|Oklahoma
|at KANSAS
|5
|Kansas
|St
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Montreal
|-130
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+120
|at TORONTO
|-235
|Buffalo
|+215
|at TAMPA BAY
|-295
|Los
|Angeles
|+265
|at NASHVILLE
|-235
|Edmonton
|+215
|at COLORADO
|-140
|Florida
|+130
|at VANCOUVER
|OFF
|Anaheim
|OFF
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
