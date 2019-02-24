Listen Live Sports

February 24, 2019
 
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Portland 9 (222½) at CLEVELAND
at DETROIT (212½) Indiana
Golden State 7 (234) at CHARLOTTE
at MIAMI (215½) Phoenix
at BROOKLYN 2 (231½) San Antonio
Milwaukee 11 (228) at CHICAGO
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at NEW ORLEANS 1 (238) Philadelphia
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Sacramento
LA Lakers (221½) at MEMPHIS
at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Dallas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at FLORIDA ST 12½ Notre Dame
at IOWA ST Oklahoma
at KANSAS 5 Kansas St
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Montreal -130 at NEW JERSEY +120
at TORONTO -235 Buffalo +215
at TAMPA BAY -295 Los Angeles +265
at NASHVILLE -235 Edmonton +215
at COLORADO -140 Florida +130
at VANCOUVER OFF Anaheim OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

