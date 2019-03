By The Associated Press

NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Orlando 7½ (214½) at NEW YORK at TORONTO 4 (225½) Boston at DENVER 3 (236½) Oklahoma City COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at BOWLING GREEN 6 Miami (Ohio) at BUFFALO 14½ Akron at RHODE ISLAND 10 George Washington at MISSISSIPPI ST 11½ Missouri Dayton 6 at UMASS at OHIO STATE 3½ Iowa Miami 5½ at WAKE FOREST at BUTLER 5 Providence at BALL ST 1 Toledo at E. MICHIGAN 3 Cent. Michigan at KENT ST 7½ Ohio at NORTH CAROLINA 12 Syracuse at SOUTH CAROLINA 1½ Alabama TCU 3½ at WEST VIRGINIA at VA COMMONWEALTH 9½ Saint Louis at N. ILLINOIS 8½ W. Michigan Wisconsin 2 at INDIANA Duke 3½ at VIRGINIA TECH at KENTUCKY 15½ Arkansas at LSU 12 Texas A&M at MEMPHIS 5 Temple at UTAH ST 9 San Diego St New Mexico 10½ at SAN JOSE ST National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -260 Los Angeles +230 at NY ISLANDERS -111 Calgary +101 at BOSTON -125 San Jose +115 at PHILADELPHIA -160 Buffalo +150 at WASHINGTON -320 Ottawa +290 at COLUMBUS -150 Pittsburgh +140 Montreal -130 at DETROIT +120 at ST. LOUIS -135 Nashville +125 at WINNIPEG -145 Minnesota +135 at ARIZONA -135 Florida +125 at LAS VEGAS -195 Dallas +180

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.