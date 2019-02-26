|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Houston
|4
|(227)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|Minnesota
|4
|(235½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at BOSTON
|2½
|(227)
|Portland
|at BROOKLYN
|5
|(236½)
|Washington
|Golden State
|9
|(224)
|at
|MIAMI
|at MEMPHIS
|3
|(214½)
|Chicago
|at SAN ANTONIO
|4½
|(220)
|Detroit
|Indiana
|1½
|(215½)
|at
|DALLAS
|at UTAH
|9½
|(227)
|LA
|Clippers
|at SACRAMENTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|at LA LAKERS
|5½
|(239)
|New
|Orleans
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Maryland
|1½
|at
|PENN
|ST
|UCF
|2
|at
|SOUTH
|FLORIDA
|Clemson
|4½
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|at VIRGINIA
|21
|Georgia
|Tech
|at GEORGE MASON
|5½
|Richmond
|at TEXAS TECH
|16½
|Oklahoma
|St
|at ILLINOIS ST
|2
|Missouri
|St
|Tennessee
|4½
|at
|MISSISSIPPI
|Davidson
|5
|at
|LA
|SALLE
|at GEORGETOWN
|5½
|Depaul
|Houston
|16½
|at
|EAST
|CAROLINA
|S. Illinois
|2
|at
|EVANSVILLE
|at ST. BONAVENTURE
|6
|Duquesne
|at BRADLEY
|4½
|Valparaiso
|at N. IOWA
|PK
|Loyola
|of
|Chicago
|at DRAKE
|6½
|Indiana
|St
|at PURDUE
|13
|Illinois
|at BAYLOR
|4
|Texas
|St. Joseph’s
|2½
|at
|FORDHAM
|at BOISE ST
|6½
|Colorado
|St
|Florida
|5
|at
|VANDERBILT
|Auburn
|8
|at
|GEORGIA
|Louisville
|5
|at
|BOSTON
|COLLEGE
|Cincinnati
|4½
|at
|SMU
|at VILLANOVA
|3½
|Marquette
|at CS NORTHRIDGE
|7
|UC
|Riverside
|at FRESNO ST
|18
|Wyoming
|at NEVADA
|17½
|UNLV
|National Hockey League
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Calgary
|-169
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+159
|at TORONTO
|-230
|Edmonton
|+210
|at NY RANGERS
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|-180
|Vancouver
|+165
|at ANAHEIM
|OFF
|Chicago
|OFF
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
