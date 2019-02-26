NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Houston 4 (227) at CHARLOTTE Minnesota 4 (235½) at ATLANTA at BOSTON 2½ (227) Portland at BROOKLYN 5 (236½) Washington Golden State 9 (224) at MIAMI at MEMPHIS 3 (214½) Chicago at SAN ANTONIO 4½ (220) Detroit Indiana 1½ (215½) at DALLAS at UTAH 9½ (227) LA Clippers at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at LA LAKERS 5½ (239) New Orleans COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Maryland 1½ at PENN ST UCF 2 at SOUTH FLORIDA Clemson 4½ at PITTSBURGH at VIRGINIA 21 Georgia Tech at GEORGE MASON 5½ Richmond at TEXAS TECH 16½ Oklahoma St at ILLINOIS ST 2 Missouri St Tennessee 4½ at MISSISSIPPI Davidson 5 at LA SALLE at GEORGETOWN 5½ Depaul Houston 16½ at EAST CAROLINA S. Illinois 2 at EVANSVILLE at ST. BONAVENTURE 6 Duquesne at BRADLEY 4½ Valparaiso at N. IOWA PK Loyola of Chicago at DRAKE 6½ Indiana St at PURDUE 13 Illinois at BAYLOR 4 Texas St. Joseph’s 2½ at FORDHAM at BOISE ST 6½ Colorado St Florida 5 at VANDERBILT Auburn 8 at GEORGIA Louisville 5 at BOSTON COLLEGE Cincinnati 4½ at SMU at VILLANOVA 3½ Marquette at CS NORTHRIDGE 7 UC Riverside at FRESNO ST 18 Wyoming at NEVADA 17½ UNLV National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Calgary -169 at NEW JERSEY +159 at TORONTO -230 Edmonton +210 at NY RANGERS OFF Tampa Bay OFF at COLORADO -180 Vancouver +165 at ANAHEIM OFF Chicago OFF

