Pregame.com Line

February 26, 2019 5:26 pm
 
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Houston 4 (227) at CHARLOTTE
Minnesota 4 (235½) at ATLANTA
at BOSTON (227) Portland
at BROOKLYN 5 (236½) Washington
Golden State 9 (224) at MIAMI
at MEMPHIS 3 (214½) Chicago
at SAN ANTONIO (220) Detroit
Indiana (215½) at DALLAS
at UTAH (227) LA Clippers
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at LA LAKERS (239) New Orleans
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Maryland at PENN ST
UCF 2 at SOUTH FLORIDA
Clemson at PITTSBURGH
at VIRGINIA 21 Georgia Tech
at GEORGE MASON Richmond
at TEXAS TECH 16½ Oklahoma St
at ILLINOIS ST 2 Missouri St
Tennessee at MISSISSIPPI
Davidson 5 at LA SALLE
at GEORGETOWN Depaul
Houston 16½ at EAST CAROLINA
S. Illinois 2 at EVANSVILLE
at ST. BONAVENTURE 6 Duquesne
at BRADLEY Valparaiso
at N. IOWA PK Loyola of Chicago
at DRAKE Indiana St
at PURDUE 13 Illinois
at BAYLOR 4 Texas
St. Joseph’s at FORDHAM
at BOISE ST Colorado St
Florida 5 at VANDERBILT
Auburn 8 at GEORGIA
Louisville 5 at BOSTON COLLEGE
Cincinnati at SMU
at VILLANOVA Marquette
at CS NORTHRIDGE 7 UC Riverside
at FRESNO ST 18 Wyoming
at NEVADA 17½ UNLV
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Calgary -169 at NEW JERSEY +159
at TORONTO -230 Edmonton +210
at NY RANGERS OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at COLORADO -180 Vancouver +165
at ANAHEIM OFF Chicago OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

