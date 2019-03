By The Associated Press

NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 3½ (222) Minnesota Golden State 6½ (226½) at ORLANDO at NEW YORK 3 (218½) Cleveland at HOUSTON 9½ (220) Miami at DENVER 7 (225) Utah at OKLAHOMA CITY 7½ (240½) Philadelphia COLLEGE BASKETBALL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ST. JOHN’S 5 Xavier Northeastern 4½ at DELAWARE at MICHIGAN 12 Nebraska at WICHITA ST 4½ UCONN at JAMES MADISON 6 Elon William & Mary 2 at TOWSON Hofstra 7 at DREXEL at OAKLAND 3½ Ill.-Chicago Texas State 5 at TROY at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 10 UALR at GEORGIA ST 10 Arkansas St at SOUTH ALABAMA 2 Texas-Arlington at LOUISIANA-MONROE 8 Appalachian St Wright St 3½ at GREEN BAY IUPUI 1½ at DETROIT at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 4 Coastal Carolina N. Kentucky 8 at MILWAUKEE at NORTHWESTERN 1 Minnesota at TULSA 12 Tulane at STANFORD 8½ Washington St at UCLA 3½ SOUTHERN CAL at OREGON ST 4½ Arizona at SAN FRANCISCO 6 San Diego at UC SANTA BARBARA 8½ Long Beach St at CAL ST.-FULLERTON 11½ Cal Poly UC Irvine 4 at UC DAVIS at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 6½ Santa Clara Gonzaga 22 at PACIFIC at SAINT MARY’S CA 19½ Portland at OREGON 3 Arizona St Washington 12 at CALIFORNIA W Kentucky 1 at UAB at LOUISIANA TECH 6½ Marshall at UTSA 1 Old Dominion at NORTH TEXAS 8 FAU National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NY ISLANDERS -117 Toronto +107 at COLUMBUS -170 Philadelphia +158 Edmonton -145 at OTTAWA +135 at BOSTON -118 Tampa Bay +108 at ARIZONA -150 Vancouver +140 at LAS VEGAS -208 Florida +188 Dallas -116 at LOS ANGELES +106

