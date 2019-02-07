Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Presbyterian gets a rare win over UNC-Asheville, 67-44

February 7, 2019 10:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Francois Lewis scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Presbyterian held UNC-Asheville to just 14 made baskets to post a 67-44 Big South Conference victory Thursday night.

The victory was Presbyterian’s eighth win over the Bulldogs in 31 tries and the first for second-year coach Dustin Kerns. The Blue Hose now have won nine of their 11 home games.

The Blue Hose built a 15-point lead while holding UNC-Asheville to just 17 first-half points. The Bulldogs took a 4-2 lead in the first two minutes, then did not score again until Donovan Gilmore hit the first of two free throws with 12:01 left in the half.

Freshmen Cory Hightower and Adam Fagler each added 11 points for Presbyterian (14-11, 6-4).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Devon Baker scored 14 points but was the lone scorer to reach double figures for UNC-Asheville (3-21, 1-9).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army German shepherd completes basic training drills

Today in History

1903: Commerce and Labor Department created

Get our daily newsletter.