Presbyterian gets a rare win over UNC-Asheville, 67-44

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Francois Lewis scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Presbyterian held UNC-Asheville to just 14 made baskets to post a 67-44 Big South Conference victory Thursday night.

The victory was Presbyterian’s eighth win over the Bulldogs in 31 tries and the first for second-year coach Dustin Kerns. The Blue Hose now have won nine of their 11 home games.

The Blue Hose built a 15-point lead while holding UNC-Asheville to just 17 first-half points. The Bulldogs took a 4-2 lead in the first two minutes, then did not score again until Donovan Gilmore hit the first of two free throws with 12:01 left in the half.

Freshmen Cory Hightower and Adam Fagler each added 11 points for Presbyterian (14-11, 6-4).

Devon Baker scored 14 points but was the lone scorer to reach double figures for UNC-Asheville (3-21, 1-9).

