The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pridgett leads Montana past Idaho St. 80-68

February 16, 2019 11:26 pm
 
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Sayeed Pridgett scored 22 points as Montana stretched its win streak to nine games, topping Idaho State 80-68 on Saturday night. Kendal Manuel added 20 points for the Grizzlies.

Ahmaad Rorie had 15 points for Montana (19-6, 12-2 Big Sky Conference). Mack Anderson added 12 points.

Balint Mocsan had 18 points for the Bengals (9-15, 5-10). Alonzo Walker added 16 points. Chier Maker had seven rebounds.

The Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Bengals this season. Montana defeated Idaho State 80-69 on Jan. 24. Montana plays Montana State at home next Saturday. Idaho State plays Portland State on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

