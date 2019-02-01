Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Princeton builds big early lead, wins 55-43

February 1, 2019 9:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Myles Stephens scored 17 points, 10 in the first half when Princeton built a 17-point lead, and the Tigers defeated Columbia 55-43 on Friday night for their sixth straight win.

Columbia shot only 26 percent in the first half and missed on all eight of its 3-point tries in falling behind 34-17, the fewest points given up in a half by the Tigers this season.

Stephens grabbed 13 boards in posting his fifth double-double this season and third in a row against Ivy opponents. Ryan Schwieger added 15 points and Jaelin Llewellyn 10 with Richmond Aririguzoh grabbing 11 rebounds to go with seven points.

Patrick Tape scored 12 points and Quinton Adlesh 11 for the Lions (6-11, 1-2), who finished 2 of 18 from the arc and 30.5 percent overall. Princeton only shot 36 percent but outrebounded the Lions 48-31.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Columbia didn’t get closer than seven in the second half in game they trailed in from the outset.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|8 6th Global Conference on Education,...
2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.