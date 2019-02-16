Listen Live Sports

Proctor helps High Point past Hampton in OT, 86-81

February 16, 2019 10:08 pm
 
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jahaan Proctor scored seven of his 29 points in overtime as High Point overcame Hampton, 86-81 in a Big South Conference battle Saturday night.

Jermaine Marrow tried to rally Hampton in the closing seconds, hitting two 3s and a jumper in the final 17 seconds.

Proctor hit a pair of free throws to get High Point within three with :18 seconds left, then drilled a 3-pointer after a Hampton turnover, tying the game 66-66 and forcing the extra period.

Proctor hit 9 of 19 from the field, including 4 of 7 from distance, in leading High Point (14-12, 7-5). Jordan Whitehead added 14 points and Ricky Madison added 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Marrow hit 12 of 25 shots from the floor, including 2 of 7 from deep, and knocked down 14 of 15 from the line to post a career-high 40 points for Hampton (10-15, 5-7). Kalin Fisher scored 27 points.

