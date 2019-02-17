Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Purchase hits 5 3s, scores 23; Hawaii beats UC Riverside

February 17, 2019 3:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HONOLULU (AP) — Jack Purchase scored 23 points and hit five of Hawaii’s 13 3-pointers and the Rainbow Warriors never trailed in their 87-64 win over UC Riverside on Saturday night.

Purchase, who shot 8 of 12 from the field, came in tied with Zane Johnson atop the program’s career list for made 3s with 180.

Brocke Stepteau added 17 points and Eddie Stansberry scored 15 for Hawaii (16-9, 7-4 Big West Conference).

Stepteau scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, in the first five minutes as the Rainbow Warriors jumped to a 16-6 lead and Stansberry hit three 3s in a 14-0 run that made it 48-25 with 1:46 left in the first half. UC Riverside trailed by at least 21 points the rest of the way.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Dikymbe Martin made a career-high six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points for the Highlanders (9-18, 3-8). Callum McRae added 13 points.

Hawaii shot 58.9 percent (33 of 56) from the field and 56.5 percent (13 of 23) from 3-point range — both season highs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.