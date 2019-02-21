Listen Live Sports

Queta scores 23 to carry Utah St. over New Mexico 71-55

February 21, 2019 1:33 am
 
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Neemias Queta had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Utah State topped New Mexico 71-55 on Wednesday night.

Queta made 10 of 12 shots. He added four assists and three blocks.

Sam Merrill had 13 points for Utah State (21-6, 11-3 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Diogo Brito added 13 points and six rebounds. Quinn Taylor had seven rebounds for the home team.

New Mexico scored 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Anthony Mathis had 20 points for the Lobos (11-15, 5-9). Vance Jackson added nine rebounds. Makuach Maluach had eight rebounds.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Lobos on the season. Utah State defeated New Mexico 68-66 on Jan. 26. Utah State faces Boise State on the road on Saturday. New Mexico plays San Jose State on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

