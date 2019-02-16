Listen Live Sports

Quisenberry carries Youngstown St. over UIC 81-73

February 16, 2019 9:00 pm
 
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Darius Quisenberry had a season-high 37 points as Youngstown State defeated Illinois-Chicago 81-73 on Saturday night.

Quisenberry shot 14 for 16 from the line.

Devin Morgan had 15 points for Youngstown State (12-16, 8-7 Horizon League), which won its sixth consecutive game. Jelani Simmons added 10 points. Naz Bohannon had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Godwin Boahen had 20 points for the Flames (14-13, 8-6), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Marcus Ottey added 18 points. Tarkus Ferguson had 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Penguins leveled the season series against the Flames with the win. Illinois-Chicago defeated Youngstown State 78-63 on Jan. 10. Youngstown State faces Northern Kentucky on the road on Thursday. Illinois-Chicago takes on Green Bay at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

