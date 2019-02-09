Listen Live Sports

Quisneberry carries Youngstown St. over Green Bay 96-77

February 9, 2019 8:34 pm
 
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Darius Quisneberry matched his season high with 24 points as Youngstown State topped Green Bay 96-77 on Saturday night.

Garrett Covington had 18 points for Youngstown State (10-16, 6-7 Horizon League), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Jelani Simmons added 10 points. Noe Anabir had 10 points for the home team.

Tank Hemphill had 14 points for the Phoenix (12-13, 6-6). Sandy Cohen III added 14 points. JayQuan McCloud had 11 points.

The Penguins evened the season series against the Phoenix with the win. Green Bay defeated Youngstown State 99-93 on Jan. 3. Youngstown State plays IUPUI at home on Thursday. Green Bay plays Oakland at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

