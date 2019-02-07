Listen Live Sports

Radebaugh scores 28, Northern Colorado beats Portland State

February 7, 2019 11:17 pm
 
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Jonah Radebaugh had a career-high 28 points, Jordan Davis added 25 points, and Northern Colorado beat Portland State 80-62 on Thursday night.

Radebaugh made 8 of 10 shots, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and grabbed eight rebounds, Bodie Hume added 12 points for the Bears (14-8, 8-3 Big Sky), who moved past Weber State into second place and stayed a game behind Montana in the conference standings.

Robert McCoy had 16 points and Holland Woods added 14 for the Vikings (9-12, 4-6).

The Bears pulled away with a 21-6 run in the first half. They closed the half on a 5-0 run and then scored the first five points of the second half for their largest lead at 46-23.

The Vikings used a 15-4 run to close the gap to 52-43 with 11 minutes to go.

