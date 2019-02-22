Rain delays NHRA Arizona Nationals

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rain washed out all but a few runs Friday in the NHRA Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

Brittany Force had the early Top Fuel lead with a 4.976-second pass at 185.28 mph.

“We battled the rain all day but we at least got one pass in,” Force said. “It wasn’t what we wanted. It blew the tires off it at maybe about 100 feet out. I pedaled it and it hooked up and went down there, so it was good practice. Tomorrow the sun is supposed to be out and hopefully we’ll get in two more.”

Matt Hagan led in Funny Car with a 3.942 at 321.50.

