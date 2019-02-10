Listen Live Sports

Rain postpones final eliminations in NHRA opener

February 10, 2019 9:34 pm
 
POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Rain Sunday forced NHRA officials to postpone final eliminations in the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals until Monday.

Robert Hight topped Funny Car qualifying in the season-opening event. Steve Torrence qualified first in Top Fuel, and Rodger Brogdon was the fastest in Pro Stock.

