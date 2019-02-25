Rams announce changes to coaching staff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have added three coaches to their staff, including the son of defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

Wes Phillips will join the Rams as tight ends coach. The younger Phillips had spent the past five seasons with Washington, where he worked with Rams coach Sean McVay from 2014-16.

Passing game coordinator Shane Waldron had coached tight ends the past two seasons but will take over quarterbacks after Zac Taylor was hired as Cincinnati’s head coach.

Zac Robinson has been hired as assistant quarterbacks coach. Robinson, who spent time with New England, Seattle, Detroit and Cincinnati from 2010-14, comes to the Rams after being an analyst for Pro Football Focus.

Eric Henderson will coach the defensive line after spending the past two seasons as an assistant D-line coach for the Los Angeles Chargers. Henderson played three seasons for the Bengals (2006-08). He replaces Bill Johnson, who was not retained.

