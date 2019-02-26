Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers add infield depth with Forsythe on minor league deal

February 26, 2019 1:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Infielder Logan Forsythe has agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers and will be at major league spring training.

The addition of Forsythe on Tuesday provides infield depth. Chase d’Arnaud and Christian Lopes, also in camp on minor league deals, are both sidelined with strained oblique muscles.

If on the 40-man roster, the 32-year-old Forsythe would make $2 million while in the majors. Primarily a second baseman, he has played all four infield spots and also in the outfield.

Forsythe split last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota, and has also played for Tampa Bay and San Diego in his eight big league seasons. He has a .248 career batting average with 63 homers and 266 RBIs in 857 games.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 Discover Small Business Opportunities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines participate in the 2019 Trials cycling competition

Today in History

1977: Dial-a-President radio program first airs

Get our daily newsletter.