The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers-Hurricanes Sum

February 19, 2019 9:44 pm
 
N.Y. Rangers 0 1 1—2
Carolina 0 1 0—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Carolina, Martinook 13 (Svechnikov, Hamilton), 9:53. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Brickley 1 (DeAngelo, Chytil), 10:40.

Third Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Namestnikov 7 (Vesey, Buchnevich), 6:10.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 8-8-10_26. Carolina 12-14-18_44.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 4; Carolina 0 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 17-15-8 (44 shots-43 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 15-7-1 (26-24).

A_13,343 (18,680). T_2:29.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Libor Suchanek.

