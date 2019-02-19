Rangers-Hurricanes Sums

N.Y. Rangers 0 1 1—2 Carolina 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Smith, NYR, (cross checking), 6:56.

Second Period_1, Carolina, Martinook 13 (Svechnikov, Hamilton), 9:53. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Brickley 1 (DeAngelo, Chytil), 10:40. Penalties_Faulk, CAR, (hooking), 17:04.

Third Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Namestnikov 7 (Vesey, Buchnevich), 6:10. Penalties_Kreider, NYR, (interference), 0:43; Wallmark, CAR, (holding), 2:49; McGinn, CAR, (tripping), 4:08; Faulk, CAR, (delay of game), 11:04.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 8-8-10_26. Carolina 12-14-18_44.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 4; Carolina 0 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 17-15-8 (44 shots-43 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 15-7-1 (26-24).

A_13,343 (18,680). T_2:29.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Libor Suchanek.

