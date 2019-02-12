Rangers-Jets Sum

N.Y. Rangers 0 2 1—3 Winnipeg 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 29 (Connor, Morrow), 4:58. 2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 30 (Wheeler), 18:36.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 24 (Kreider, Zuccarello), 0:38. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 10 (DeAngelo, Strome), 19:19 (pp).

Third Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 25 (Zuccarello, Shattenkirk), 0:57 (pp). 6, Winnipeg, Morrow 1 (Scheifele, Chiarot), 5:22. 7, Winnipeg, Copp 6 (Appleton, Myers), 7:21.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 10-17-10_37. Winnipeg 19-9-8_36.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 2 of 4; Winnipeg 0 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 16-15-8 (36 shots-32 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 26-15-2 (37-34).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:22.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Matt MacPherson.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.