The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rangers-Sabres Sum

February 15, 2019 9:42 pm
 
N.Y. Rangers 2 1 3—6
Buffalo 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Nieves 3 (B.Smith), 4:09. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Fast 8 (DeAngelo, Namestnikov), 14:03.

Second Period_3, Buffalo, Skinner 35 (Pominville), 0:53. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 13 (Hayes, Buchnevich), 1:51. 5, Buffalo, Skinner 36 (Dahlin, Reinhart), 16:56 (pp).

Third Period_6, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 11 (Hayes, Shattenkirk), 15:59. 7, N.Y. Rangers, Namestnikov 5, 16:07. 8, N.Y. Rangers, Namestnikov 6 (Strome, Zuccarello), 19:02.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 12-9-8_29. Buffalo 11-9-13_33.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 0; Buffalo 1 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 9-9-0 (33 shots-31 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 13-6-4 (28-23).

A_19,070 (19,070). T_2:29.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Jesse Marquis.

