The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Raptors-Hawks, Box

February 7, 2019 10:25 pm
 
TORONTO (119)

Green 4-7 3-3 12, Siakam 12-20 7-9 33, Ibaka 4-10 4-6 12, VanVleet 11-22 4-5 30, Lowry 3-13 4-6 13, Powell 3-7 4-4 11, Anunoby 2-5 0-0 6, Loyd 1-1 0-0 2, McCaw 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-87 26-33 119.

ATLANTA (101)

Prince 7-12 0-0 19, Collins 5-11 1-2 12, Dedmon 3-7 2-2 10, Young 7-14 4-7 19, Huerter 2-5 0-0 5, Bembry 3-3 0-0 7, Spellman 0-4 1-2 1, Len 1-1 1-2 4, Lin 2-7 0-0 4, Adams 1-2 2-2 5, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Bazemore 2-7 1-4 6, Carter 3-6 1-4 9. Totals 36-80 13-25 101.

Toronto 22 38 28 31—119
Atlanta 33 35 17 16—101

3-Point Goals_Toronto 13-40 (VanVleet 4-11, Lowry 3-11, Anunoby 2-4, Siakam 2-5, Powell 1-3, Green 1-4, Ibaka 0-1, McCaw 0-1), Atlanta 16-35 (Prince 5-8, Carter 2-4, Dedmon 2-4, Adams 1-1, Len 1-1, Bembry 1-1, Young 1-2, Collins 1-3, Bazemore 1-3, Huerter 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Lin 0-1, Spellman 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 50 (Siakam 14), Atlanta 42 (Collins 12). Assists_Toronto 29 (Lowry 13), Atlanta 25 (Huerter, Young 5). Total Fouls_Toronto 23, Atlanta 25. Technicals_Siakam, Bazemore. A_16,036 (18,118).

