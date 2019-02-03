Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Rashford and Pogba combine to lead Man United to victory

February 3, 2019 2:08 pm
 
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba combined to lead Manchester United to a 1-0 victory at Leicester on Sunday, with a seventh triumph in eight Premier League games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moving the team up to fifth place.

Rashford brought down a lofted pass from Pogba before striking into the bottom corner in the ninth minute of his 100th appearance for United.

Rashford and Pogba, who struggled under Jose Mourinho, now have 12 goals between them since Solskjaer replaced the fired Portuguese coach in December.

United moved two points behind Chelsea into fifth place, the record 20-time champion’s highest position since the opening weekend of the season.

“Our attitude was spot on,” Solskjaer said. “There are a couple of bruised noses and knees. It is supposed to be like this, there are three points on the line. Our lads sacrificed everything they had.

“They know they can do better than this but a clean sheet is always a foundation to build on.”

Leicester remains 11th, having won only four home games in the league this season.

