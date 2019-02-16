Ravenel lifts Florida A&M over Savannah St. 78-74

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Justin Ravenel had 24 points as Florida A&M edged past Savannah State 78-74 on Saturday night.

Isaiah Martin had 16 points and nine rebounds for Florida A&M (11-16, 8-4 Mid-Eastern Conference). Tracy Hector added 12 points and six assists. M.J. Randolph had six rebounds for the visitors.

Kamron Reaves, whose 8 points per game heading into the contest was second on the Rattlers, was held to only 4 points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

Florida A&M totaled 50 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Zach Sellers had 16 points for the Tigers (9-16, 6-5), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Jaquan Dotson added 14 points. Romani Hansen had 12 points.

The Rattlers improve to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. Florida A&M defeated Savannah State 69-64 on Jan. 12. Florida A&M plays South Carolina State on the road on Monday. Savannah State matches up against Bethune-Cookman at home on Monday.

