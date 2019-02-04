Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Ravenel, Reaves help FAMU beat NCCU, extends win streak to 5

February 4, 2019
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Justin Ravenel had 25 points, including five 3-pointers, and Kameron Reaves added a career-high 23 points to help Florida A&M beat North Carolina Central 73-57 on Monday night and extend its win streak to five games.

The Rattlers (10-14, 7-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) have won two in row against NCCU (10-13, 5-4) after dropping six straight.

Ravenel hit three 3s in a 66-second span to spark an 18-4 run that gave FAMU a 10-point lead when he hit another from behind the arc with 11:30 left in the first half. His fifth 3-pointer put the Rattlers up 41-28 at the break and they led by double figures throughout the second half.

Raasean Davis had 12 points and Jibri Blount scored 10 for the Eagles. NCCU shot just 31 percent (18 of 58) from the field, including 1 of 19 (5.3 percent) from 3-point range.

Isaiah Martin had eight points and eight rebounds for FAMU, which shot 52 percent (27 of 52) overall.

