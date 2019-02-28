Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rays 1, Twins 0

February 28, 2019 9:16 pm
 
Minnesota Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Adranza ss 3 0 1 0 Ya.Diaz 1b 2 0 0 0
Nvrreto c 1 0 0 0 Na.Lowe 1b 1 0 0 0
J.Schop 2b 2 0 0 0 To.Pham lf 2 0 1 0
Jo.Gore ss 1 0 1 0 J.Coats lf 1 0 0 0
Lu.Duda dh 2 0 0 0 Meadows rf 3 1 2 0
Jeffers ph 1 0 0 0 M.Gomez rf 1 0 0 0
C..Cron 1b 2 0 0 0 A.Grcia dh 2 0 0 0
Ja.Cave cf 3 0 0 0 Sanchez pr 1 0 0 0
Trreyes 3b 2 0 0 0 Br.Lowe 2b 2 0 1 0
L.Arrez 2b 1 0 0 0 N.Solak 2b 2 0 1 0
B.Roker rf 2 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 2 0 0 0
R.Cesar 3b 1 0 0 0 C.Arryo 3b 1 0 0 0
T.Telis c 2 0 0 0 W.Admes ss 2 0 0 0
W.Swyer 1b 1 0 0 0 Luc.Fox ss 2 0 2 1
L.Raley lf 2 0 0 0 Bnfacio cf 2 0 0 0
Za.Wiel lf 1 0 0 0 Smlnski cf 1 0 0 0
M.Perez c 2 0 1 0
N.Cuffo c 1 0 0 0
Totals 27 0 2 0 Totals 30 1 8 1
Minnesota 000 000 000—0
Tampa Bay 000 001 00x—1

E_Cesar (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Meadows 2 (3). 3B_Adrianza (1). CS_Pham (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Mejia 2 2 0 0 0 2
Romero 1 0 0 0 1 1
Vasquez 1 1 0 0 1 1
Morin 1 1 0 0 1 1
Guilmet L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 1 0
Eades 1 0 0 0 0 2
Nicolino S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Snell 1 0 0 0 1 2
Drake 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Yarbrough 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Poche 1 0 0 0 2 0
Sadler W, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 1
Taylor H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Krook H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Moats S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Welke; Second, Will Little; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:38. A_3,174

