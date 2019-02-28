Rays 1, Twins 0

|Minnesota
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Adranza ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ya.Diaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nvrreto c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Na.Lowe 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Schop 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|To.Pham lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jo.Gore ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Coats lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lu.Duda dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Jeffers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gomez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C..Cron 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Cave cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trreyes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Lowe 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|L.Arrez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Solak 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|B.Roker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Cesar 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Arryo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Telis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Admes ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Swyer 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Luc.Fox ss
|2
|0
|2
|1
|L.Raley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Za.Wiel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smlnski cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|N.Cuffo c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|27
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000—0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|00x—1
E_Cesar (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Meadows 2 (3). 3B_Adrianza (1). CS_Pham (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Mejia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Vasquez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Morin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Guilmet L, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Eades
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Nicolino S, 1-1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Snell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Drake
|1 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Yarbrough
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poche
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Sadler W, 1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Krook H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moats S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Welke; Second, Will Little; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:38. A_3,174
