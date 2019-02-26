Rays 11, Orioles 5

|Tampa Bay
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Br.Lowe 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Au.Hays cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|N.Solak 2b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ji.Choi 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Vllar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.James pr
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Pterson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Admes ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Luc.Fox ss
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Mntcstl 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Na.Lowe dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Yu.Diaz rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sntnder rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Vlzquez pr
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Ri.Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Heredia rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Escobar ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sanchez rf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|R.Mrtin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Wong 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sisco c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Arryo 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|A.Susac c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smlnski lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Rickard dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Coats lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|A.Wynns ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|N.Cuffo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wlkrson lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|38
|11
|15
|11
|Totals
|29
|5
|10
|4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|0(10)—11
|Baltimore
|020
|020
|01x—5
E_Jackson (2), Peterson (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 4. 2B_Lowe (2), Lowe (1), Kiermaier (1), Mountcastle (1), Rickard (1). HR_Sanchez (1), Arroyo (1), Davis (1). SB_Velazquez (2). SF_Wilkerson (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Pagan
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Merritt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pruitt
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Castillo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beeks W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kolarek
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Wright Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rogers H, 1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Lee H, 1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ramirez H, 1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Means H, 1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Flaa L, 0-1
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Grover
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
WP_Pagan.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:38. A_4,076
