Rays 11, Orioles 5

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Br.Lowe 2b 2 0 1 1 Au.Hays cf 3 0 1 0 N.Solak 2b 2 1 0 1 Jackson cf 1 0 0 0 Ji.Choi 1b 2 0 1 0 J.Vllar 2b 3 0 0 0 M.James pr 1 2 1 0 Pterson 2b 1 0 0 0 W.Admes ss 3 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 3 1 1 2 Luc.Fox ss 2 2 2 1 Mntcstl 1b 1 1 1 0 Na.Lowe dh 5 1 1 2 Yu.Diaz rf 3 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 3 0 1 0 Sntnder rf 1 0 1 1 Vlzquez pr 2 1 2 2 Ri.Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 Heredia rf 3 0 1 0 Escobar ss 1 1 1 0 Sanchez rf 2 1 1 3 R.Mrtin ss 1 0 0 0 Ke.Wong 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Sisco c 2 0 0 0 C.Arryo 3b 1 1 1 1 A.Susac c 1 0 0 0 Smlnski lf 2 1 1 0 Rickard dh 2 1 1 0 J.Coats lf 2 1 1 0 A.Wynns ph 1 0 1 0 N.Cuffo c 2 0 0 0 Wlkrson lf 2 1 1 1 Bemboom c 2 0 1 0 Totals 38 11 15 11 Totals 29 5 10 4

Tampa Bay 000 010 0(10)—11 Baltimore 020 020 01x—5

E_Jackson (2), Peterson (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 4. 2B_Lowe (2), Lowe (1), Kiermaier (1), Mountcastle (1), Rickard (1). HR_Sanchez (1), Arroyo (1), Davis (1). SB_Velazquez (2). SF_Wilkerson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Pagan 2 4 2 2 1 2 Merritt 1 0 0 0 0 0 Pruitt 2 3 2 2 0 0 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 0 Beeks W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kolarek 0 2 1 1 0 0 Baltimore Wright Jr. 2 2 0 0 1 1 Rogers H, 1 2 1 0 0 1 0 Lee H, 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 Ramirez H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 Means H, 1 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 Flaa L, 0-1 1-3 5 5 5 0 0 Grover 1-3 3 2 2 0 0

WP_Pagan.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:38. A_4,076

