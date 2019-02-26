Listen Live Sports

Rays 11, Orioles 5

February 26, 2019 8:07 pm
 
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Br.Lowe 2b 2 0 1 1 Au.Hays cf 3 0 1 0
N.Solak 2b 2 1 0 1 Jackson cf 1 0 0 0
Ji.Choi 1b 2 0 1 0 J.Vllar 2b 3 0 0 0
M.James pr 1 2 1 0 Pterson 2b 1 0 0 0
W.Admes ss 3 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 3 1 1 2
Luc.Fox ss 2 2 2 1 Yu.Diaz rf 3 0 1 0
Na.Lowe dh 5 1 1 2 Ri.Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0
Krmaier cf 3 0 1 0 Escobar ss 1 1 1 0
Vlzquez pr 2 1 2 2 R.Mrtin ss 1 0 0 0
Heredia rf 3 0 1 0 C.Sisco c 2 0 0 0
Sanchez rf 2 1 1 3 A.Susac c 1 0 0 0
Ke.Wong 3b 2 0 0 0 Rickard dh 2 1 1 0
C.Arryo 3b 1 1 1 1 A.Wynns ph 1 0 1 0
Smlnski lf 2 1 1 0 Wlkrson lf 2 1 1 1
J.Coats lf 2 1 1 0
N.Cuffo c 2 0 0 0
Bemboom c 2 0 1 0
Totals 38 11 15 11 Totals 27 4 8 3
Tampa Bay 000 010 0100—11
Baltimore 020 020 0x—5

E_Jackson (2), Peterson (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 4. 2B_Lowe (2), Lowe (1), Kiermaier (1), Rickard (1). HR_Sanchez (1), Arroyo (1), Davis (1). SB_Velazquez (2). SF_Wilkerson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Pagan 2 4 2 2 1 2
Merritt 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pruitt 2 3 2 2 0 0
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 0
Beeks 1 1 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Wright Jr. 2 2 0 0 1 1
Rogers 2 1 0 0 1 0
Lee 1 2 1 1 1 1
Ramirez 2 0 0 0 0 1
Means 1-3 2 3 3 1 0
Flaa 1-3 5 5 5 0 0
Grover 1-3 3 2 2 0 0

WP_Pagan.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_. A—

