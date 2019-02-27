Listen Live Sports

Rays 5, Red Sox 4

February 27, 2019 9:45 pm
 
< a min read
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bnntndi lf 3 1 1 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 2 0 0 0
Jo.Wren lf 1 0 0 0 Brsseau 3b 1 0 0 0
Br.Holt 2b 3 0 2 0 To.Pham lf 3 0 1 0
T.Renda pr 2 1 1 1 Ke.Wong lf 0 1 0 0
R.Dvers 3b 3 1 3 2 Na.Lowe 1b 3 1 1 1
J.Tbias pr 2 0 0 0 K.Padlo 1b 0 0 0 0
Vazquez c 3 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 2 0 0 0
Centeno c 2 0 1 0 Sanchez pr 1 0 0 0
Hrnndez cf 3 0 0 0 J.Wndle 2b 2 1 1 0
K.Sarez cf 1 0 0 0 Bnfacio 2b 2 0 1 1
S.Trvis 1b 2 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 1 0 0
J.Witte 1b 1 0 1 0 Vlzquez cf 1 0 0 0
Ockimey dh 4 1 1 0 Rbrtson ss 2 1 2 3
Strgeon rf 3 0 1 0 Crnwrth ss 1 0 0 0
T.Espln rf 1 0 0 0 M.Znino c 2 0 0 0
Chatham ss 3 0 1 1 M.James c 1 0 0 0
D L Grr ss 1 0 0 0 M.Perez dh 2 0 0 0
Meadows ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 4 12 4 Totals 29 5 6 5
Boston 101 100 100—4
Tampa Bay 021 100 01x—5

E_Holt (1). DP_Boston 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Boston 10, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Benintendi (1), Robertson (1). HR_Renda (1), Devers (1), Lowe (1), Robertson (1). SB_Wong (1), Wendle (1), Kiermaier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Shawaryn 1 2 2 1 1 2
Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ramirez 2 2 2 2 0 4
Lakins 2 1 0 0 1 1
Taylor 1 0 0 0 1 0
Ellington L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 2 1
Tampa Bay
Pinto 1 3 1 1 0 1
Cloyd 2 1 1 1 0 2
Franco 1 3 1 1 0 1
Milner H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1
Stanek H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Faria W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 1 3
Gardeck 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Pinto (Travis).

WP_Pinto, Faria.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, John Libka; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:48. A_4,215

