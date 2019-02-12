Listen Live Sports

Red Bulls sign Danish teen-age forward Mathias Jorgensen

February 12, 2019 1:03 pm
 
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The New York Red Bulls have signed Danish forward Mathias Jorgensen to a multi-year contract.

The MLS said Tuesday it used targeted allocation money to complete the transfer of the Jorgensen from Odense Boldklub. The 18-year-old is a member of Denmark’s U-19 national team.

Jorgensen will be added to the roster after his paperwork is finalized.

