Red Sox 13, Nationals 5

February 28, 2019 4:41 pm
 
Washington Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
V.Rbles cf 3 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 3 0 1 0
Rynolds 2b 1 0 0 0 Matheny pr 2 2 1 1
Ju.Soto lf 3 1 2 0 M.Betts rf 2 0 0 0
C.Tylor pr 1 0 0 0 Strgeon pr 2 1 1 2
K.Szuki c 3 1 1 0 Brd Jr. cf 3 1 3 1
Kieboom c 0 0 0 0 D L Grr pr 2 1 1 0
Barrera c 1 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 3 1 2 1
M.Adams 1b 3 1 2 2 B.Brntz pr 2 2 1 0
B.Snydr 1b 2 0 0 0 Br.Holt 2b 3 1 2 4
Ja.Noll 3b 2 1 1 0 T.Renda 2b 2 0 0 0
Kieboom ss 2 0 0 1 Swihart dh 2 0 1 1
Stvnson cf 1 0 0 0 S.Trvis pr 2 1 0 0
Wi.Difo 2b 3 0 1 0 Vazquez c 3 0 0 0
Sanchez ss 1 0 0 0 M.Chvis 1b 1 1 0 0
H.Jones rf 3 1 1 0 B.Dlbec 3b 1 1 0 0
Mrmljos lf 1 0 0 0 Aus.Rei c 2 0 1 2
Sverino dh 3 0 1 2 Ockimey 1b 3 1 1 0
L.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0 J.Rvera 3b 1 0 0 1
Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 39 13 15 13
Washington 032 000 000—5
Boston 000 283 00x—13

DP_Washington 1, Boston 0. LOB_Washington 8, Boston 7. 2B_Adams (1), Noll (2), Severino (2), Bradley Jr. (1), Bogaerts (1), Brentz (1). 3B_Sturgeon (1). HR_Adams (1), Holt (1). SB_Difo (2). SF_Kieboom (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Scherzer 3 1 0 0 0 4
Fedde L, 1-1 1 7 6 6 2 0
McGowin BS, 0-1 1 4 4 4 1 2
Pena 1-3 2 3 3 2 1
Hoover BS, 0-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Voth 2 1 0 0 0 3
Boston
Velazquez 2 4 3 3 0 2
Reyes 2 3 2 2 3 0
Weber W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 1 2
Smith 2 0 0 0 0 2
Mejia 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Weber (Noll).

WP_Fedde, Reyes.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:29. A_9,568

