Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 8, Yankees 5

February 23, 2019 4:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Hicks cf 2 0 1 1 Hrnndez lf 3 1 1 0
Florial cf 3 0 1 0 Matheny lf 2 0 0 0
G.Trres 2b 2 1 1 1 Sa.Leon c 2 1 1 0
Estrada 2b 2 0 0 0 Centeno ph 2 0 1 2
Andujar 3b 2 0 0 0 R.Dvers dh 3 1 2 1
Aguilar 3b 3 0 1 0 Hrnndez ph 2 0 0 0
Gr.Bird 1b 2 0 2 0 Cstillo cf 3 0 0 0
McBroom 1b 2 1 1 1 K.Sarez cf 2 0 0 0
Frazier lf 3 0 1 0 B.Brntz rf 3 2 2 1
Ambrgey lf 2 1 1 0 Strgeon rf 1 0 0 0
Mi.Ford dh 3 0 1 0 M.Chvis 3b 3 1 2 3
Jo.Saez ph 2 0 0 0 B.Dlbec 3b 0 0 0 0
Hgshoka c 2 0 0 0 Tzu.Lin 2b 3 0 2 1
K.Dglan c 1 0 0 0 T.Renda 2b 1 0 0 0
Ty.Wade ss 2 1 1 0 Ockimey 1b 2 0 0 0
K.Hlder ss 2 0 1 1 S.Trvis 1b 1 1 1 0
M.Lipka rf 3 1 1 1 Chatham ss 2 0 0 0
Hendrix rf 0 0 0 0 J.Rvera ss 2 1 1 0
Totals 38 5 13 5 Totals 37 8 13 8
New York 120 000 020—5
Boston 015 000 02x—8

E_Estrada (1), Higashioka (1). DP_New York 2, Boston 0. LOB_New York 10, Boston 8. 2B_Hicks (1), Bird (1), Amburgey (1), Wade (1), Lipka (1), Lin (1), Rivera (1). HR_Torres (1), McBroom (1), Chavis (1). SB_Wade (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cortes L, 0-1 2 2-3 6 4 4 0 3
Hutchison 1 3 2 2 1 0
Coulombe 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Coshow 1 0 0 0 1 1
Brothers 1 0 0 0 1 0
Harvey 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Diehl 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Smith 1 2-3 6 3 3 0 1
Kelley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Walden W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2
Lakins H, 1 2 3 0 0 0 0
Ramirez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hart H, 1 2-3 3 2 2 2 0
Lau H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ellington 1 0 0 0 2 1

WP_Ellington.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Derek Thomas.

Advertisement

T_3:06. A_9,884

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.