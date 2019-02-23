Red Sox 8, Yankees 5

New York Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Hicks cf 2 0 1 1 Hrnndez lf 3 1 1 0 Florial cf 3 0 1 0 Matheny lf 2 0 0 0 G.Trres 2b 2 1 1 1 Sa.Leon c 2 1 1 0 Estrada 2b 2 0 0 0 Centeno ph 2 0 1 2 Andujar 3b 2 0 0 0 R.Dvers dh 3 1 2 1 Aguilar 3b 3 0 1 0 Hrnndez ph 2 0 0 0 Gr.Bird 1b 2 0 2 0 Cstillo cf 3 0 0 0 McBroom 1b 2 1 1 1 K.Sarez cf 2 0 0 0 Frazier lf 3 0 1 0 B.Brntz rf 3 2 2 1 Ambrgey lf 2 1 1 0 Strgeon rf 1 0 0 0 Mi.Ford dh 3 0 1 0 M.Chvis 3b 3 1 2 3 Jo.Saez ph 2 0 0 0 B.Dlbec 3b 0 0 0 0 Hgshoka c 2 0 0 0 Tzu.Lin 2b 3 0 2 1 K.Dglan c 1 0 0 0 T.Renda 2b 1 0 0 0 Ty.Wade ss 2 1 1 0 Ockimey 1b 2 0 0 0 K.Hlder ss 2 0 1 1 S.Trvis 1b 1 1 1 0 M.Lipka rf 3 1 1 1 Chatham ss 2 0 0 0 Hendrix rf 0 0 0 0 J.Rvera ss 2 1 1 0 Totals 38 5 13 5 Totals 37 8 13 8

New York 120 000 020—5 Boston 015 000 02x—8

E_Estrada (1), Higashioka (1). DP_New York 2, Boston 0. LOB_New York 10, Boston 8. 2B_Hicks (1), Bird (1), Amburgey (1), Wade (1), Lipka (1), Lin (1), Rivera (1). HR_Torres (1), McBroom (1), Chavis (1). SB_Wade (1).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Cortes L, 0-1 2 2-3 6 4 4 0 3 Hutchison 1 3 2 2 1 0 Coulombe 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Coshow 1 0 0 0 1 1 Brothers 1 0 0 0 1 0 Harvey 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 Diehl 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Boston Smith 1 2-3 6 3 3 0 1 Kelley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Walden W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 Lakins H, 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 Ramirez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hart H, 1 2-3 3 2 2 2 0 Lau H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ellington 1 0 0 0 2 1

WP_Ellington.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Derek Thomas.

Advertisement

T_3:06. A_9,884

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.