Red Sox mourn brother of C Blake Swihart

February 28, 2019 10:44 am
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are mourning the 23-year-old brother of catcher Blake Swihart.

The team confirmed the death of Romell Jordan on Wednesday after abruptly canceling its scheduled spring training media availability in the morning. The Red Sox said that out of respect for the family’s privacy, no other information was available.

Red Sox pitcher David Price said on Twitter : “Through triumph, tragedy, and heartbreak this team/organization sticks together!! @redsox #extendedfamily.”

Jordan’s death comes less than a week after Boston Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo collapsed and died outside the clubhouse at the team’s spring training complex.

Manager Alex Cora says it “puts everything in perspective again.”

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

