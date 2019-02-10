Red Wings-Blackhawks Sum

|Detroit
|0
|1
|1—2
|Chicago
|2
|0
|3—5
First Period_1, Chicago, Kahun 10 (DeBrincat, Strome), 11:04. 2, Chicago, Strome 14 (DeBrincat, Kahun), 18:03.
Second Period_3, Detroit, Ehn 2, 15:00.
Third Period_4, Chicago, Kahun 11 (Strome, DeBrincat), 7:45. 5, Detroit, Nyquist 14 (Jensen, Abdelkader), 15:30. 6, Chicago, Kane 33 (Gustafsson, Toews), 16:27. 7, Chicago, Toews 25 (Kane, Seabrook), 17:59.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 16-15-14_45. Chicago 18-11-7_36.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 2.
Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 6-13-2 (35 shots-31 saves). Chicago, Ward 11-8-4 (45-43).
A_21,941 (19,717). T_2:31.
Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brandon Gawryletz.
