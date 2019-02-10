Red Wings-Blackhawks Sums

Detroit 0 1 1—2 Chicago 2 0 3—5

First Period_1, Chicago, Kahun 10 (DeBrincat, Strome), 11:04. 2, Chicago, Strome 14 (Kahun, DeBrincat), 18:03. Penalties_Detroit bench, served by Nyquist (too many men on the ice), 3:30.

Second Period_3, Detroit, Ehn 2, 15:00. Penalties_Perlini, CHI, (hooking), 5:13; Larkin, DET, (tripping), 11:17.

Third Period_4, Chicago, Kahun 11 (DeBrincat, Strome), 7:45. 5, Detroit, Nyquist 14 (Abdelkader, Jensen), 15:30. 6, Chicago, Kane 33 (Toews, Gustafsson), 16:27. 7, Chicago, Toews 25 (Seabrook, Kane), 17:59. Penalties_Toews, CHI, (hooking), 12:04.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 16-15-14_45. Chicago 18-11-7_36.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 6-13-2 (35 shots-31 saves). Chicago, Ward 11-8-4 (45-43).

A_21,941 (19,717). T_2:31.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brandon Gawryletz.

