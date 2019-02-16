Red Wings-Flyers Sums

Detroit 1 0 4 0—5 Philadelphia 1 2 2 1—6

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 6 (Patrick, Laughton), 4:34. 2, Detroit, Nyquist 15 (Green, Bertuzzi), 14:07. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Konecny 16 (Couturier, Provorov), 2:59 (pp). 4, Philadelphia, Laughton 8 (Simmonds, Patrick), 4:02. Penalties_Kronwall, DET, (holding), 1:08; DeKeyser, DET, (high sticking), 6:19; MacDonald, PHI, (tripping), 17:00.

Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Voracek 15 (Lindblom), 0:31. 6, Philadelphia, Patrick 12 (MacDonald, Simmonds), 1:24. 7, Detroit, Bertuzzi 14 (Larkin), 2:39. 8, Detroit, Vanek 12, 3:23. 9, Detroit, Mantha 13 (DeKeyser, Ehn), 8:36. 10, Detroit, Mantha 14 (Kronwall, Green), 19:53. Penalties_Nyquist, DET, (slashing), 4:30; Konecny, PHI, (slashing), 4:30.

Overtime_11, Philadelphia, Konecny 17 (Couturier, Gostisbehere), 1:27. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Detroit 11-9-18_38. Philadelphia 13-7-10-2_32.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 1; Philadelphia 1 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 17-15-5 (24 shots-19 saves), Bernier 6-13-3 (8-7). Philadelphia, Hart 12-6-1 (38-33).

A_19,342 (19,543). T_2:37.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.