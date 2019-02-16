Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Wings-Flyers Sums

February 16, 2019 4:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit 1 0 4 0—5
Philadelphia 1 2 2 1—6

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 6 (Patrick, Laughton), 4:34. 2, Detroit, Nyquist 15 (Green, Bertuzzi), 14:07. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Konecny 16 (Couturier, Provorov), 2:59 (pp). 4, Philadelphia, Laughton 8 (Simmonds, Patrick), 4:02. Penalties_Kronwall, DET, (holding), 1:08; DeKeyser, DET, (high sticking), 6:19; MacDonald, PHI, (tripping), 17:00.

Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Voracek 15 (Lindblom), 0:31. 6, Philadelphia, Patrick 12 (MacDonald, Simmonds), 1:24. 7, Detroit, Bertuzzi 14 (Larkin), 2:39. 8, Detroit, Vanek 12, 3:23. 9, Detroit, Mantha 13 (DeKeyser, Ehn), 8:36. 10, Detroit, Mantha 14 (Kronwall, Green), 19:53. Penalties_Nyquist, DET, (slashing), 4:30; Konecny, PHI, (slashing), 4:30.

Overtime_11, Philadelphia, Konecny 17 (Couturier, Gostisbehere), 1:27. Penalties_None.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Detroit 11-9-18_38. Philadelphia 13-7-10-2_32.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 1; Philadelphia 1 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 17-15-5 (24 shots-19 saves), Bernier 6-13-3 (8-7). Philadelphia, Hart 12-6-1 (38-33).

A_19,342 (19,543). T_2:37.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.