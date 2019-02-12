Red Wings-Predators Sum

Detroit 1 1 1—3 Nashville 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Detroit, Glendening 9 (Jensen, Ehn), 15:05.

Second Period_2, Detroit, Larkin 24 (Vanek, Mantha), 7:13 (pp). 3, Nashville, Arvidsson 25 (Forsberg, Johansen), 7:49. 4, Nashville, Subban 5 (Johansen), 17:32 (pp).

Third Period_5, Detroit, Athanasiou 18 (Jensen, Glendening), 4:08.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 9-7-11_27. Nashville 19-10-5_34.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 3; Nashville 1 of 6.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 16-15-5 (34 shots-32 saves). Nashville, Rinne 19-15-3 (27-24).

A_17,260 (17,113). T_2:29.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Trent Knorr.

