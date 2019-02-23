Red Wings recall Zadina from Grand Rapids

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings recalled first-round draft pick Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids of the AHL on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Zadina, whom Detroit took with the sixth pick in last year’s draft, has 15 goals and 16 assists in 45 games with Grand Rapids this season. Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill indicated after Friday night’s game that Zadina would come to the NHL for a little while and then go back to Grand Rapids for a potential playoff run there.

Detroit hosts San Jose on Sunday.

The Red Wings assigned goalie Harri Sateri to Grand Rapids.

