Red Wings-Sabres Sum

Detroit 0 1 0—1 Buffalo 0 3 0—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Buffalo, Sheary 9, 1:15. 2, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 8 (Dahlin, Eichel), 10:05 (pp). 3, Detroit, Larkin 23 (Athanasiou, Vanek), 17:14 (pp). 4, Buffalo, Okposo 10 (Ristolainen, Rodrigues), 19:29 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 12-5-12_29. Buffalo 4-12-5_21.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 4; Buffalo 2 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 15-15-5 (21 shots-18 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 12-5-4 (29-28).

A_19,070 (19,070). T_2:25.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Trent Knorr.

